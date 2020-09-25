Coast Guard rescues man 6 miles east of Government Cut

MIAMI — The Coast Guard rescued one man from a capsized 25-foot pleasure craft approximately 6 miles east of Government Cut.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a VHF radio distress signal and electronic position indicating radio beacon alert from a source approximately 6 miles east of Government Cut.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew who arrived on scene to discover the 25-foot pleasure craft, Vita Beata, capsized with one man clinging to the hull. The boat crew embarked the man and took him ashore.
“Thanks to the mariner’s survival and emergency signaling equipment we were able to respond quickly which resulted in a successful rescue,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Sonya Alcocer, a coxswain at Station Miami Beach. “I would also like to thank my crew for being well trained and well prepared for the task.”
