Coast Guard rescues lost puppy from Black Point in Kodiak, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued a puppy from Black Point in Kodiak, Tuesday.

After a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, conducted an over-flight of the grounded fishing vessel Laura, the crew located and rescued a puppy belonging to one of the crewmembers.

The 8-month-old, 80-pound pit bull/black lab mix named Grace was located on a cliffside near the grounded vessel. After spending almost two days on her own, Grace was safely transported back to her owner, who was waiting at the air station in Kodiak.

“She wagged her tail a little bit and told me that she was doing okay,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Rafael Aguero, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. “The puppy spent 36 hours between the bow of the ship, the breaking surf and then the rocky shoreline. It was a happy moment to reunite the puppy with the owner.”

Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak personnel are currently working with the owner on a salvage plan for the vessel and monitoring cleanup efforts.

