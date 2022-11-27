Coast Guard rescues kite surfer from water near Texas City, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer from the water Saturday near Texas City, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from Texas City dispatch personnel at 12:52 p.m. of a man in the water holding onto a piece of floating wood off the north side of the Texas City Dike. The man was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small (RB-S) crew while a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium (RB-M) crew diverted to assist.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene and pulled the man and his kite surfing equipment out of the water. The RB–S crew took the man aboard and safely transported him to awaiting Texas City Fire Department personnel at the Texas City Dike.
No injuries were reported.
“Everyone should utilize a life jacket regardless of the activities you have planned on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeff Wideman, coxswain during the case. “Life jackets provide flotation and high visibility, making it easier for search and rescue crews to locate you in the water.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.