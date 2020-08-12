Coast Guard rescues kayakers stranded on Anacapa Island

Aug 12th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Aug. 11. 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two women and transported them back to Base Mugu where they were met by emergency services personnel.

The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Aug. 11. 2020.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Tuesday.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., 911 dispatchers relayed a call from the kayakers, who were stranded on a rocky outcropping, to Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Channel Islands Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the kayakers. The women were hoisted up to the helicopter and transported to Base Mugu where they were met by EMS personnel. They were taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

“This case was a pretty unique situation given the difficult location and challenging environmental conditions, but all of the training that we’ve done prepared the crew for a successful rescue,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Quincy Van Vleck, an aviation survival technician stationed at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.