Coast Guard rescues kayakers stranded on Anacapa Island

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Tuesday.
At approximately 3:00 p.m., 911 dispatchers relayed a call from the kayakers, who were stranded on a rocky outcropping, to Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Channel Islands Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the kayakers. The women were hoisted up to the helicopter and transported to Base Mugu where they were met by EMS personnel. They were taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Both were reported to be in stable condition.
“This case was a pretty unique situation given the difficult location and challenging environmental conditions, but all of the training that we’ve done prepared the crew for a successful rescue,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Quincy Van Vleck, an aviation survival technician stationed at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco.