Coast Guard rescues kayaker off the coast of San Francisco

Apr 18th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued an overturned kayaker off the coast of Pacifica, Friday.

San Mateo County personnel contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 3:50 p.m. reporting a person in the water in distress approximately 100 yards offshore.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.


The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the kayaker and hoisted him into the helicopter.

The Dolphin crew transported the survivor to Air Station San Francisco to awaiting EMS for concerns of hypothermic-like symptoms.

