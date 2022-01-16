Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell, Louisiana

Jan 16th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a stranded 86-year-old kayaker Saturday evening near Slidell, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 4:30 p.m. from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel requesting assistance for a kayaker stranded due to the weather on the Pearl River.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the kayaker and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

