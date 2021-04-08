Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Longport, N.J.

LONGPORT, N.J.— The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who was in distress off the coast of Longport, New Jersey Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from Egg Harbor Township 911 dispatch stating there was a person in the water calling for help in the vicinity of Longport Dog Beach.
A Coast Guard Station Atlantic City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew arrived on scene quickly and rescued a man from the water who had been clinging onto a submerged kayak.
Margate City Fire Department arrived on scene and assisted the Coast Guard in placing the kayak in side tow.
The Coast Guard boatcrew returned the kayaker to shore where he was met by by local emergency medical services and transferred to Shore Memorial Hospital.
“The quick response of Station Atlantic City was a vital role in the outcome of this case,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Castonguay, the Command Duty Officer of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “Consistent training provides Coast Guard members to be able to respond quickly and efficiently to cases no matter when they occur.”
