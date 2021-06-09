Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Pontchartrain

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew rescues a person from the water after his kayak capsized in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021. The crew safely rescued the kayaker from the water after receiving a report of a person in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a capsized kayaker Tuesday near Lake Pontchartrain.

A resident of New Orleans was safely rescued while wearing a life jacket and had no reported injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from a train operator who was traveling on a railway adjacent to Irish Bayou. The operator reported that he saw a blue capsized kayak and a person in the water who appeared to be in distress.

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew deployed in response. The boat crew arrived on scene and safely rescued the man from the water.

He was then safely transferred to shore.

The Coast Guard recommends staying close to your kayak or vessel in case of capsize to increase your visibility to responders.

