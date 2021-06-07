Coast Guard rescues kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker approximately 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report at 9:42 p.m. Saturday from a kayaker who was making a solo voyage from Sausalito to Honolulu.

The kayaker lost GPS capability, had nearly capsized due to heavy weather and contacted the Coast Guard for rescue.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 10:25 p.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:39 a.m., hoisted the kayaker into the helicopter and returned to Air Station San Francisco.

“Recognizing that the situation was beyond his capabilities and calling for assistance allowed our crews to reach him in time for a successful rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll, a Coast Guard spokesperson. “This shows that even experienced mariners with proper safety equipment can get into trouble on the ocean, which is why having the right equipment and knowing when and how to use it is so important.”

The survivor was reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.

