Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Johnson, WA

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued an injured hiker from the beach near Cape Johnson in Olympic National Park Monday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound watchstanders received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center relaying park rangers’ request for assistance in rescuing a 73-year-old man with an apparent leg injury.

Park rangers were notified of the injury by the man’s son who had to hike to an elevated location along a nearby road to call for help using a cell phone.

A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted from training operations at 2:15 p.m. The aircrew refueled at Air Station Port Angeles before departing at 2:53 p.m. en route to the Cape Johnson vicinity.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 3:18 p.m. and successfully hoisted the injured hiker. He was transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Air Station Port Angeles.