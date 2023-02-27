Coast Guard rescues hiker on Mussel Rock Beach

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued a stranded hiker off Mussel Rock Beach Sunday.

The 24-year-old male contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at approximately 4:25 a.m., reporting he was stuck on the beach with no way back up the cliff.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders notified San Mateo County Fire Department and dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

San Mateo County Fire arrived on the scene and located the individual but could not assist due to the steep terrain.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene at approximately 6 a.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the hiker, and hoisted him into the helicopter.

The Dolphin crew transported the hiker to Air Station San Francisco to awaiting emergency medical services.

“This rescue was successful due to the hiker’s ability to contact first responders,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dave Herndon, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco’s Search and Rescue Mission Controller. “The Coast Guard asks that people make a plan before exploring Northern California’s beautiful coastline. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, stay hydrated, inform friends or family of your plan, and always have reliable means of communication to reach first responders.”