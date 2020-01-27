Coast Guard rescues hiker near Neah Bay, Wash.

SEATTLE — An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles rescued a stranded 57-year-old woman Sunday from the Waatch Point Beach near Neah Bay.

The uninjured woman was airlifted to safety and reunited with family.

At 11:58 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report of a hiker who had climbed down a beach cliff via a rope and became stranded there by the tide.

At 12:11 p.m., a Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter launched from Air Station Port Angeles to assist Neah Bay Fire and Police departments.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 1:18 p.m. and deployed a rescue swimmer to hoist her off the beach.

The air crew transferred the woman to Coast Guard Station Neah Bay to awaiting emergency medical service technicians. She reported no medical concerns and refused treatment and was released to family.

“This was a difficult rescue due to the terrain of the beach and cliff,” said Lt. Jeff Davis, the MH-65 co-pilot. “Thanks to our local partners at Neah Bay Police and Fire departments, we were able to locate her.”

The Coast Guard reminds the public to check the tides before visiting beaches of the Pacific Northwest.