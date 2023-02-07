Coast Guard rescues hiker, continues search for second hiker

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – The Coast Guard rescued a missing hiker Saturday afternoon near Gasquet, California, and continues to search for a second hiker.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay received an agency assist request from Del Norte County Sheriff’s office regarding two missing hikers near Smith River at approximately 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay to assist in the search.

The aircrew arrived on the scene at approximately 1:20 p.m. Saturday and safely hoisted one of the hikers. The aircrew then transported the individual to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Station Humboldt Bay

The aircrew refueled and returned to the scene to continue searching the area until approximately 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

Air Station Humboldt Bay conducted additional flights, under the direction of Del Norte County Sherriff’s office, searching for the missing hiker Sunday and Monday.


