Coast Guard rescues four people near Cape Ommaney, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued four people from a raft in the water Wednesday approximately 13 nautical miles west of Cape Ommaney, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted all four survivors from a survival raft and transported them to Air Station Sitka where they were met by local EMS. All four people were reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a distress call over VHF radio channel 16 from the crew of the 53-foot fishing vessel Julia Breeze at approximately 10:40 p.m. The crew reported they were taking on water and abandoning ship near Cape Ommaney.

Sector Juneau watchstanders launched an Air Station Sitka helicopter crew at approximately 10:45 p.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 11:40 p.m. and located a debris field in the water and all four people in a survival raft who were wearing survival suits.

“I commend the survivors in this case for having the boating safety equipment they used,” said Nicholas Meyer, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “Their EPIRB confirmed their distress location allowing our aircrew’s timely response, and the survival suits and raft greatly contributed to their safety.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.