Coast Guard rescues four capsized boaters near Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a capsized vessel Wednesday near the Destin Bridge in Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 8:40 p.m. from a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew who were returning from a previous case and came across four boaters of a capsized vessel. A Station Destin 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 22-foot jet drive boat crew were launched to assist.
The Station Destin boat crews safely recovered all four capsized boaters and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Destin.