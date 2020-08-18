Coast Guard rescues firefighter in Mendocino National Forest

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued an injured firefighter from a ridge near Snow Mountain Wilderness in the Mendocino National Forest Sunday evening.

At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Mendocino County Fire Dispatch personnel requested the Coast Guard’s assistance with the rescue of an injured firefighter who was experiencing heat stroke symptoms while working in rough terrain on the Box Fire.

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay launched an MH-65D Dolphin helicopter crew who flew to the area and located the injured firefighter within 100 yards of the fire line in a clearing that the fire crew on scene had cut in the forest to allow for an extraction. The helicopter crew approached the extraction zone and made a tree-top hoist from 150 feet.

The injured firefighter was flown to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.

“We are very appreciative of the firefighters’ hard work keeping us safe,” said Lt j.g. Rachel Seaman, the Dolphin co-pilot of the rescue. “It was extremely rewarding bringing one of their members back to safety.”

