Coast Guard rescues father and son offshore Destin, Florida

Coast Guard Station St. Joseph 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Dougherty)

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Dougherty

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday evening near Destin Harbor, Florida.

Rescued was Chris Best, 52, and his 4-year-old son. Both were recovered and returned to shore with no reported injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. of a disabled personal watercraft being swept offshore by currents with two people in the water, approximately 2 miles off East Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area. The RB-M crew was able to locate and recover both father and son, and safely transported them back to the station.

