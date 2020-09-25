Coast Guard rescues father and son offshore Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday evening near Destin Harbor, Florida.
Rescued was Chris Best, 52, and his 4-year-old son. Both were recovered and returned to shore with no reported injuries.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. of a disabled personal watercraft being swept offshore by currents with two people in the water, approximately 2 miles off East Bay.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area. The RB-M crew was able to locate and recover both father and son, and safely transported them back to the station.
