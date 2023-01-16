Coast Guard rescues crewmember 40 miles offshore Destin

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a 39-year-old male crewmember approximately 40 miles offshore Destin, Florida, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a distress call over VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:15 a.m. from the crew aboard the motor vessel No Pressure stating a crewmember was suffering from heart attack-like symptoms.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
Meanwhile, a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew self-diverted from a training mission to establish radio communication with the No Pressure.
Emergency medical services personnel accompanying the boatcrew arrived on scene and recommended not hoisting the crewmember to a helicopter.
The boatcrew received the crewmember and transferred him to an awaiting ambulance at Station Destin.
The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.