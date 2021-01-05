Coast Guard rescues British boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier combined efforts with the CSCL Long Beach and the LNG tanker Gemmata to rescue a man from a disabled sailing vessel in the Caribbean Sea Thursday, approximately 114 nautical miles southeast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Rescued is Carl Michael Corey, 39, a citizen of the United Kingdom, who was transiting solo on New Year’s Eve aboard the 36-foot sailing vessel Jade when it became disabled and adrift in seven-foot seas.

“With deteriorating weather, the Joseph Napier crew quickly employed the cutter small boat to rescue the master of the sailing vessel showcasing their professionalism and proficiency in such a dynamic environment,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, cutter Joseph Napier commanding officer. “I can’t think of a better way to end 2020 than bringing this boater to safety.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a notification at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday from the Master of the Hong Kong flagged 1,105-foot container ship CSCL Long Beach, who relayed a distress call from the Jade received via VHF marine radio Digital Selective Calling transmission. The Jade was disabled and adrift due to having broken sails, a damaged rudder and not enough fuel to transit to safe harbor in the degrading sea state and weather conditions.

Watchstanders immediately diverted the cutter Joseph Napier to provide rescue assistance. The Gemmata, a Singapore flagged 951-foot LNG tanker, also diverted to the scene and served as a communications platform with the vessel Jade while the cutter Joseph Napier completed over a 150 nautical mile transit.

Once on scene, the Joseph Napier launched the cutter’s Over the Horizon small boat that came alongside the Jade and the boat crew safely embarked Michael from the disabled sailing vessel. Michael reportedly did not sustain injuries or require medical assistance.

The cutter Joseph Napier transited to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers received and assisted Michael with gaining admission into the United States for him to make the necessary arrangements to continue his trip.

The cutter Joseph Napier is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

