Coast Guard rescues body boarder in distress in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued a body boarder in distress at Surfer’s Beach Saturday afternoon in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Rescued was a man in his late 20’s, who was discovered during a routine patrol by a local police officer. The officer noticed the man being swept towards dangerous rocks in the rip current. He quickly reached out to Customs and Border Protection to help with keeping visual sighting of the man.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from 911 Emergency Service Operator reporting the distress. Watchstanders immediately called Air Station Borinquen to launch a helicopter. The helicopter crew quickly located the man in distress with assistance from the officers onshore, who directed them towards his location.

Once overhead, the Coast Guard aircrew noticed a man in crashing surf close to sharp rocks. They lowered down the rescue swimmer to assess the individuals’ condition. Once in the water, the rescue swimmer surveyed the situation and elected to hoist the man out of the water.

The aircrew then flew the man, who was extremely fatigued, to Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, where Emergency Medical Services evaluated him and released him in good health.

“By the due diligence of the patrolling officer, we were able send this individual back to his family,” said Lt. John Reid, Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot. “When we arrived on scene, the man was floating on his body board struggling to fight the current pulling him towards a very dangerous area in 8-10 crashing surf. Our crew lowered the rescue swimmer who used his training to determine the seriousness of the man’s condition. He was a very heathy man, but ultimately was in a place no one should be and too fatigued to get to safety by himself.”

