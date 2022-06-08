Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in Tropical Storm Alex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued three boaters approximately 395 miles southeast of Virginia Beach Monday night.

Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center watchstanders received an Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert from the sailing vessel Faule Haut. The location of the signal indicated the boaters were in the center of Tropical Storm Alex. There was no response to calls made to the boater’s cell phone numbers provided by Rescue Coordination Center Bremen.

An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched. The Hercules crew arrived first on scene and located the vessel, observed that their main mast had been broken with the crew on deck signaling with flashlights, and dropped a radio to establish communications.

An Air Station Clearwater HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew took over rescue support operations as the Elizabeth City Hercules aircrew returned to refuel. The Aegean Harmony, a motor vessel in the area, arrived on scene to provide additional assistance.

The Fifth District Command Center watchstanders coordinated refueling operations with a U.S. Navy vessel, and the MH-60 Jayhawk landed on the ship to refuel halfway offshore along the approximately 460-mile trek out to the sailing vessel. The helicopter crew then continued to the stranded boaters, safely hoisting all three and returning them safely ashore.

The entities involved in the rescue were:

Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft

Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Air Station Clearwater HC-130J Hercules aircraft

Rescue Coordination Center Bremen

Motor Vessel Aegean Harmony

Fifth District Command Center

Coast Guard Atlantic Area

NOAA Weather Prediction Center

U.S. Naval Fleet Forces Command

The weather on scene was 10 to 12-foot seas, with 40 mph winds. There were no reported injuries to the boaters.

“The Coast Guard was able to quickly locate these stranded mariners because they activated the on board EPIRB to signal that they were in distress,” said Lt. Andrew Grady, Fifth District Command Center Command Duty Officer. “As we enter the busy boating season, the Coast Guard would like to remind the boating public on the importance of having safety gear and emergency signaling devices on board in case of distress.”

