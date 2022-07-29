Coast Guard rescues boater from capsized vessel near Shamrock Cove

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-SMALL II file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a boater from a capsized sailing vessel south of Shamrock Cove, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report around 1 p.m. from the wife of the boater that his 16-foot sailing vessel capsized and was stranded on top of the boat.

Sector Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew. Once on scene, the boatcrew brought the person aboard and transferred him to Wilson’s Cut.

