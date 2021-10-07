Coast Guard rescues boater after vessel capsizes off Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a boater after their vessel capsized Wednesday 1.5 miles south of the Freeport Jetties near Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 4:59 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the offshore supply ship Kolt Levi stating a person was standing on the hull of an overturned 26-foot catamaran.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to assist.
The RB–S crew arrived on scene, recovered the boater and safely transported them to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport, Texas.
No injuries were reported and the owner will arrange for the vessel’s salvage.
“Thanks to the attentiveness of the Kolt Levi crew, our Station Freeport boat crew was able to respond swiftly and rescue this individual before conditions worsened,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’d like to remind all boaters to always maintain a sharp lookout while out on the water, as you never know when someone may be in need of assistance.”
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.