Coast Guard rescues boater 70 miles south of Mobile

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a boater Friday after their vessel began to take on water 70 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from an offshore oil rig early Friday morning of a 40-foot sailing vessel taking on water with one person aboard south of Mobile. Sector New Orleans notified Coast Guard Sector Mobile, who coordinated the launch of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boater and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans.

The boater was last reported to be in stable condition.

