Coast Guard rescues boater 4 miles east of Pinellas Point

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a boater in distress, Sunday, from a kayak after he abandoned his 40-foot Catamaran 4 miles east of Pinellas Point.

Rescued was: Daniel Roe, 65

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and transported him to Bayfront Health Hospital where emergency services personnel awaited to assist.

Sector St. Petersburg Command Center watchstanders received a distress signal from Roe, at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning and issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and Station St. Petersburg rescue crews.

“Utilizing a personal locator beacon was critical to find this boater in distress,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Means, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “I cannot overstate the importance of education and awareness of safe boating practices and the amount of planning that needs to occur before people venture out on the water, which can be unforgiving.”

It was reported Roe abandoned the vessel after experiencing disorientation and confusion from being exposed to propane gas due to a gas leak on his vessel.

