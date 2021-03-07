Coast Guard rescues a man from capsized vessel 135 miles east of Daytona Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued a 65-year-old man, Saturday, from a capsized 38-foot sailing vessel 135 miles east of Daytona Beach.

The Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted the man and transported him to Daytona International Airport with lacerations and a broken arm to awaiting emergency medical services.

District Seven command center watchstanders received a phone call from International Emergency Response Coordination Center at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, stating the man sent a message using his personal locator beacon device stating he had experienced a head injury and his sailing vessel was taking on water. The District Seven watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew and Jayhawk helicopter aircrew.

“This case demonstrates the reliability and safety blanket provided by various types of emergency distress beacons,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, Command Duty Officer of District Seven Command Center. “It’s important for mariners to carry different forms of safety equipment and provide a float plan to family or friends so the Coast Guard can be notified if they don’t arrive to their destination as scheduled.”

The Coast Guard urges mariners to always have the proper safety gear on board when getting on the water and if transiting off-shore to always have an emergency position locator beacon on board. It’s imperative to have personal locator beacons properly charged so when the time comes it can help in a time of distress.

