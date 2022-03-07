Coast Guard rescues 9 persons from disabled vessel in St. Croix

ST CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – A Coast Guard boat crew rescued nine persons from a disabled vessel Sunday evening, approximately 100 yards east of Judith’s Fancy in St. Croix.

The rescued, four men and five women, were reportedly residents of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a VHF Channel-16 communication from the pleasure craft Katana at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, reporting the vessel had run out of fuel and was drifting towards the reef line with nine people onboard. Watchstanders directed the launch of a 33-Special Purpose Craft from Boat Forces Detachment Saint Croix, that arrived on scene and whose crew safely removed all the passengers from the adrift vessel.

“Fortunately, the vessel was able to anchor allowing us to safely transfer all passengers to our boat,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Belcher, Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix coxswain for the case. “Due to the sea state, we had to push the limitations of both vessels while managing the safety of all personnel involved. Our crew adapted to rapidly changing weather conditions and performed at a high level to ensure all passengers were safely removed and transported to shore.”

The vessel operator planned to return and refuel the vessel in the morning, however, the anchor did not hold and the vessel washed ashore on the rocks. Coast Guard response personnel are in communication with the owner of the vessel Katana, who is currently working on a plan to remove the vessel.

“This case shows the importance of preparedness anytime you go out on the water and that lifesaving equipment such as lifejackets, float plans, and radios can be a deciding factor in survivability,” said Kenny Tucker, Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix supervisor. “Mariners should keep an eye on the marine weather forecast anytime they go out as conditions change quickly; small craft advisories are put into effect for the safety of the mariner and should be heeded.”

