Coast Guard rescues 9 people from vessel taking on water near Peanut Island

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet rescue crew assists three crewmembers aboard a 20-foot sailing vessel that is taking on water, near Peanut Island, Florida, July 4, 2021. The mariners were reported in good condition and returned safely to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew and good Samaritans rescued nine people aboard a 20-foot vessel that was taking on water, Sunday, near Peanut Island, Florida.

The mariners were safely returned to shore by the Lake Worth Inlet small boat rescue crew, and they were reported to be in good health.

A Station Lake Worth Inlet watchstander received notification via 911 dispatch from Palm Beach Police Department at approximately 5 p.m. of a vessel taking on water.

“It’s important to remember to always wear a life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Hernandez, a boatswain’s mates at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet. “Wearing proper protective gear could save your life.”

Here are some safety tips to remember to boat safe and boat responsibly: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. Tropical Storm Elsa may effect the seas in your area, so it is imperative to check the weather and water conditions before you take out your vessel.

