Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters offshore Fort Morgan, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued eight boaters from a vessel taking on water approximately 19 miles south of Fort Morgan, Alabama, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call over VHF channel 16 at 9 p.m. from a boater aboard a 58-foot recreational vessel taking on water with three adults and five minors aboard.
Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, and a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to search for and assist the boaters aboard the disabled vessel.
The HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene and located the boaters.
The MH-60 aircrew hoisted all eight boaters and transferred them to Mobile International Airport to awaiting emergency medical services.
All eight boaters were last reported in stable condition.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.