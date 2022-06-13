Coast Guard rescues 8 aboard disabled vessel near Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues eight boaters aboard a disabled 23-foot center console near Galveston, Texas, June 12, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued eight boaters Sunday aboard a disabled vessel near Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from Sea Tow at 3:39 p.m. of a disabled 23-foot center console boat with eight people aboard drifting toward the Galveston north jetties.

Watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews to assist, then issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

The boat crew arrived on scene, took aboard all eight passengers and safely transported them to the Galveston Yacht Basin. The owner of the vessel will coordinate its salvage.

“If you’re out on the water this summer, always ensure your vessel is properly outfitted with the required safety equipment and that you have a life jacket for every person aboard,” said Cmdr. Michael Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston.

