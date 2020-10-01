Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old man near Wassaw Island

Oct 1st, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew locates an adrift overdue boat with one person aboard one mile east of Wassaw Island, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the man adrift in a 14-foot boat and vectored in the small boats. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew locates an adrift overdue boat with one person aboard one mile east of Wassaw Island, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2020.  U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man near Wassaw Island, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the man adrift in a 14-foot boat one mile offshore of Wassaw Island.

The helicopter aircrew vectored in a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew who took the man aboard and placed the boat in tow.

The Station Tybee Island crew transferred the tow to a Coast Guard Auxiliary shallow-response boat crew who towed the boat to Butter Bean boat ramp.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call at about 6 a.m., Thursday from the wife of the missing man stating he departed Wednesday for a short trip and never returned.

“The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to carry a marine band VHF radio on board because we are always monitoring Channel 16 for distress situations,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Pope, an operations specialist. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and how quickly they located the man”

No injuries were reported.

