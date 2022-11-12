Coast Guard rescues 7 near Muir Beach

SAN FRANCISCO —The Coast Guard rescued seven people Friday from their disabled boat approximately five miles West of Muir Beach.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a distress call via landline Friday from the captain of a 28-foot boat reporting that his boat was disabled and began taking on water. The captain reported to have seven people aboard approximately five miles West of Muir Beach around 3:30 p.m.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew around 3:35 p.m.
The MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and boat crew arrived on-scene and began efforts to dewater and stabilize the disabled boat around 4:05 p.m.
The disabled boat was sufficiently stabilized and all seven passengers were transferred to the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.
TowBoat U.S. was contracted for continued assistance and arrived on-scene around 5 p.m., and began dewatering the boat before putting the boat in tow.
The boat crew escorted the tow boat to Horseshoe Bay and safely transferred all seven passengers ashore with no reported injuries.
