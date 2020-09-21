Coast Guard rescues 7 from capsized vessel near Delta Cut, Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a capsized 20-foot vessel half a mile east off Delta Cut, Sunday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat—Medium arrived on scene and embarked the seven people in distress and safely transferred the survivors to Port Manatee where emergency services personnel awaited.
“Regardless of how a person ends up in the water, wearing a life jacket is the single most important precaution a person can take to increase their chances of survival when situations like this take place,” said Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.”
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a commercial vessel reporting a capsized vessel with seven people in the water.
One of the passengers was a pregnant female who was wearing a life jacket when the rescue crews arrived on scene, and reportedly another male passenger suffered from a minor leg injury. Both people were transported by emergency services to Manatee Memorial Hospital for higher medical care.