Coast Guard rescues 7 after vessel ran aground at South Savannah River Jetty

SAVANNAH, Ga — The Coast Guard rescued seven adults after their 25-foot vessel became aground at the South Jetty of the Savannah River, Friday.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat—Small crew arrived on scene and transferred five persons aboard their small boat. Then a Station Tybee crew member went aboard the vessel in distress to assist the two remaining passengers in dewatering the vessel.
The owner and operator of the 25-foot vessel was found to be intoxicated and cited for boating under the influence. Only three life jackets were found on board for seven passengers, and the navigation lights were also inoperable.
“In this specific case, all people aboard are lucky to have not been seriously injured after crashing into the jetty,” said Petty Officer Second Class Matthew Lausier, Coast Guard Station Tybee boarding officer. “Operating under the influence results in poor judgment and failure to make reasonable decisions.”
At approximately 9:54 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from Coast Guard Station Tybee watchstanders that they were called by the 25-foot vessel owner stating he had run aground in South Jetty of the Savannah River with seven people aboard.
The Station Tybee small boat crew side towed the vessel back to Station Tybee where local emergency medical services awaited.
No medical concerns were reported.
