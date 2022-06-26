Coast Guard rescues 7 after lightning strike 100 miles off Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore of Clearwater Florida, June 25, 2022. The five women and two men were returned without medical concerns to the air station where family greeted them. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people, Saturday, after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore of Clearwater, Florida.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the five women and two men without medical concerns, and returned them to the air station where family greeted them.

Coast Guard District Seven command center received an EPIRB alert and was able to contact the owner’s wife who said her husband and others where part of a fishing tournament.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The vessel owner is coordinating with commercial salvage to recover the disabled vessel.

