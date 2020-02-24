Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man from water near Ponce Inlet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man from the water near Ponce Inlet, Monday.
A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water (SPC-SW) boat crew recovered the man from the water and safely transported him to Station Ponce in good condition.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., as they were transiting outbound for a patrol, the SPC-SW boat crew was alerted by good Samaritans that a man in an electric wheelchair had fallen off a dock and was in need of assistance.
