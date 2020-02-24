Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man from water near Ponce Inlet

Feb 24th, 2020 · 0 Comment
24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man from the water near Ponce Inlet, Monday.

A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water (SPC-SW) boat crew recovered the man from the water and safely transported him to Station Ponce in good condition.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., as they were transiting outbound for a patrol, the SPC-SW boat crew was alerted by good Samaritans that a man in an electric wheelchair had fallen off a dock and was in need of assistance.


For breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.