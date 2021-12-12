Coast Guard rescues 6 stranded on Caballo Island near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued 6 people stranded on Caballo Island Saturday after they beached their vessel due to unsafe weather conditions near South Padre Island.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 12:45 p.m. from the operator of a 20-foot pleasure craft stating they had beached their vessel on Caballo Island due to unsafe weather conditions with six individuals aboard, one being a minor.

Due to the severe weather conditions, Coast Guard and local partner agency’s surface assets were unable to render assistance. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The Dolphin crew landed on the island, took aboard the individuals and safely transported them to the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport in Cameron County, Texas.

No injuries were reported.

“Checking the weather before and during your voyage is imperative to keeping everyone aboard your vessel safe,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Adrian Ortegon, Operations Unit at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “We’re grateful we were able to safely locate and bring these individuals home despite less than favorable weather conditions.”

