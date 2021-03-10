Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay

Coast Guard Station St. Joseph 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Dougherty)

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Dougherty

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued six people from a 20-foot pleasure craft taking on water Tuesday approximately 3 miles northwest of Pensacola Bay in Pensacola, Fla.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at 5:45 p.m. of a 20-foot pleasure craft, Blue Water, taking on water with six people aboard approximately 3 miles northwest of the entrance to Pensacola Bay.

A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Station Pensacola was launched to respond.

The boatcrew arrived on scene, safely embarked the mariners from the vessel and used a P-6 dewatering pump to get the flooding under control. The RB-M crew towed the vessel to Bayou Chico. There were no reported medical concerns.

