Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore

ST. PETERSBURG — The Coast Guard rescued six people from a 26-foot pleasure craft taking on water, Sunday, approximately 16 miles west of Bayport, Florida.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the six people in distress, and transported the passengers to the air station with no medical concerns reported.
The Captain of the vessel contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 3 p.m. via VHF-FM reporting the 26-foot pleasure craft was taking on water, and requested assistance.
“Channel 16 is a critical lifeline between boaters in distress and the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Jonathan Baucom, Air Station Clearwater operations duty officer. “Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance.”
A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew launched to respond.
