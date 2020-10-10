Coast Guard rescues 6 people and 3 dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew rescues four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass which did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew rescues four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued six people after their vessels became aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass. The vessel’s occupants, four adults, two infants and three dogs, did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions.

A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, and an Air Station Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, helped safely remove all six people and three dogs from their vessels, and transported them to Station Galveston.

“This case demonstrated exceptional teamwork by all crews involved as well as the importance of being prepared while out on the water,” said Master Chief Aaron Pitney, Officer-in-change of Station Galveston. “We encourage all mariners on the water to monitor weather conditions throughout the duration of a voyage and ensure their vessel are equipped with proper safety equipment such as a VHF radio and sufficient lifejackets for everyone aboard.”

No injuries were reported.

