Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel near Freeport, Texas

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 11:59 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of a 32-foot sailing vessel with six people aboard stating his vessel was taking on water 5 miles south of the Brazos River near Freeport and their three dewatering pumps were not keeping up with the flooding. The six people, who were all wearing life jackets, abandoned the sailing vessel and got into a life raft.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to respond.
The boat crew arrived on scene, took aboard the six people from the life raft and transported them to Station Freeport.
There were no reported injuries. The owner will arrange for salvage of the sailing vessel.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of having reliable, efficient communication equipment on board your vessel, especially a VHF-FM marine radio,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Downes, communication unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Every second matters during an emergency on the water, and a marine radio can be a direct lifeline for you and everyone on your boat.”
