Coast Guard rescues 6 from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued six people from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, Monday.
A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) boat crew recovered four adults and two children from Disappearing Island and safely transferred them to awaiting family at Swoop Site boat ramp.
At approximately 7 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report from the operator of the vessel stating he was aground and had left his six family members on the island. Station Ponce De Leon Inlet watchstanders received a call from the wife of the vessel operator, who was on Disappearing Island, stating it was getting dark, the children were possibly dehydrated and would like assistance.
None of the six people required medical attention.
