Coast Guard rescues 6 from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, FL

Sep 8th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard rescued six people from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, Florida, Sep.8, 2020. Station Ponce De Leon Inlet used their 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water (SPC-SW) to recover the six people safely from the island. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water (SPC-SW) (Coast Guard file photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued six people from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, Monday.

A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) boat crew recovered four adults and two children from Disappearing Island and safely transferred them to awaiting family at Swoop Site boat ramp.

At approximately 7 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report from the operator of the vessel stating he was aground and had left his six family members on the island. Station Ponce De Leon Inlet watchstanders received a call from the wife of the vessel operator, who was on Disappearing Island, stating it was getting dark, the children were possibly dehydrated and would like assistance.

None of the six people required medical attention.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.