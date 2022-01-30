Coast Guard rescues 6 boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued six boaters Saturday after their vessel ran aground in Christmas Camp Lake near Hopedale, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification just after midnight of a 21-foot flat bottom aluminum boat that ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth with three adults and three children aboard.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the six boaters and transported them to the Hopedale Marina, where they were evaluated by local emergency medical services personnel before heading home.

“This successful outcome was the result of close coordination between Coast Guard and local responders,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Sector New Orleans Command Center. “Mariners are reminded to practice safe boating by having sufficient means of communication, such as a marine radio, and appropriate clothing in case they become stranded in changing weather conditions.”

