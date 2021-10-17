Coast Guard rescues 5 from water offshore Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued five people from the water after their vessel started sinking 1 mile offshore Freeport, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at noon from Brazoria County 911 dispatchers that five adults aboard a sinking 20-foot pleasure craft were in distress near the mouth of the Brazos River. All five boaters were standing aboard their swamped vessel and wearing life jackets.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene, pulled the five boaters from the water and dewatered the sunken vessel enough to put it in tow. The crew then towed the boat to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport.
No injuries were reported.
“These boaters’ decision to proactively don life jackets assuredly contributed to the successful outcome of this case,” said Coast Guard Capt. Keith Donohue, search and rescue mission controller for the case. “Emergencies can strike without warning on the water, and it’s imperative that all boaters wear their life jackets at all times and pay attention to weather conditions while operating offshore.”
