Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued five boaters after their disabled vessel began taking on water near Freeport, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 18-foot vessel taking on water with five boaters aboard at the mouth of the Brazos River and drifting offshore. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched.

Once on scene, the Freeport boat crew located the disabled vessel, transferred the five boaters onto the response boat and transported them to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport. All five boaters were not wearing lifejackets when the response boat crew arrived.

“This rescue is a good reminder that all persons aboard a vessel need to have a fully serviceable, easily assessable lifejacket,” said Lt. j.g. Terrell Sisk, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “These boaters were fortunate that our crews were able to reach them before they entered the water.”

There were no reports of injuries. A commercial company was contracted and successfully salvaged the vessel.

