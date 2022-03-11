Coast Guard rescues 5 from capsized vessel in Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued five boaters from a capsized pleasure craft near the Big Jetties in Port O’Connor, Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 3:18 p.m. from Calhoun County Dispatch that a 19-foot pleasure craft capsized with five people aboard.
Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew. Once on scene, the boat crew pulled all five boaters from the water and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Clark’s Marina.
The boat’s owner is arranging salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel.
“Thanks to the fact that the boaters in the water were all wearing lifejackets, our crew was able to quickly spot and rescue them,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabastian Sossamon, coxswain from the case. “We train every day for situations like this, but the boaters’ decision to wear life jackets made our job a little easier today.”
