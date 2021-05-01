Coast Guard rescues 5 from burning vessel east of Cape Cod

May 1st, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter File Photo

BOSTON — The Coast Guard rescued five mariners from a vessel fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Friday.

At approximately 5 p.m. Coast Guard First District watchstanders received an Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon notification from the 100-foot trawler Nobska.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crews were launched and when they arrived on scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern. The air crew directed them into the water where they were safely hoisted and transported back to shore. No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew responded.

Weather on scene was 25 mph winds with six-foot seas.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.