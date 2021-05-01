Coast Guard rescues 5 from burning vessel east of Cape Cod

BOSTON — The Coast Guard rescued five mariners from a vessel fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Friday.

At approximately 5 p.m. Coast Guard First District watchstanders received an Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon notification from the 100-foot trawler Nobska.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crews were launched and when they arrived on scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern. The air crew directed them into the water where they were safely hoisted and transported back to shore. No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew responded.

Weather on scene was 25 mph winds with six-foot seas.

