Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued five boaters after their vessel began taking on water offshore of the Matagorda jetties near Port O’Connor, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department of a 21-foot vessel with five people aboard taking on water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area to assist.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to the scene.

The vessel’s operator was able to beach the vessel approximately 17 miles south of the Port O’Connor jetties on the Gulf side of Matagorda Island. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew recovered all five boaters from the beach and transferred them to the Calhoun County Airport in Port Lavaca, Texas. There were no reports of injuries.

“We always recommend mariners to carry an emergency position indicating radio beacon or a personal radio beacon, as it allows us to locate individuals when they’re in distress while out on the water,” said Lt. Dan Gillis, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “We are glad these mariners were able to make it to shore after their vessel began taking on water and that we could get them safely home to their families.”

