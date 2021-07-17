Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters 44 miles off the coast of Pensacola, Florida

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued five boaters Friday approximately 44 miles off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at 2:08 p.m. of a disabled 38-foot vessel taking on water with five people onboard preparing to abandon ship.

A Coast Guard Station Pensacola boat crew arrived on-scene and safely recovered all five boaters. The boaters required no further medical attention and were transferred to their awaiting families at Station Pensacola.

“Let this be a reminder to all boaters the importance of having a radio on your boat.” said Lt. Cmdr. Chris Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator “The boater’s radio onboard was influential in their rescue. They were able to hail us on emergency channel 16 and inform us of their location.”

