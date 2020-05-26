Coast Guard rescues 5 after vessel allides with Savannah jetty

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued five people after the vessel they were on allided with the north Savannah jetties, Monday.
Crews aboard a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived on scene, safely removed all five people from the vessel, transferred them to the RB-M, and were transported to Station Tybee Island in good condition.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 report for TowBoat assistance from the 57-foot motor yacht Nauty Thoughts crew stating they had struck the jetties and were aground and taking on water with five people aboard.
A Station Tybee Island RB-M boat crew and an Air Station Savannah Dolphin helicopter crew were directed to launch to assist. TowBoat Savannah personnel also launched to assist.
Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer who safely assisted the vessel’s passengers, who were all wearing life jackets, onto the RB-M.
The vessel lost stability rapidly and could not be salvaged by TowBoat Savannah. There were no reported injuries.
